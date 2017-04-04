Arrest warrant issued: Milwaukee man faces stalking charge after incident at senior living facility

ELM GROVE — 22-year-old Khaleel Durham of Milwaukee was charged on Friday, March 31st in Waukesha County Circuit Court with felony stalking as a result of an incident that occurred on March 27th at the Heritage of Elm Grove Senior Living.

Police say Durham beat a 21-year-old woman and forcefully took a purse and cell phone from the hands of another woman before leaving the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Durham and police are still attempting to locate him.

Durham is considered to be dangerous and has violent tendencies.