Attorney General Brad Schimel, crime victim advocates release amendment

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel and crime victim advocates are introducing a constitutional amendment guaranteeing crime victim rights.

The Wisconsin Constitution already provides victims with a host of rights. The new amendment duplicates much of the current language but adds a number of new rights, including the right to be treated with dignity, the right to privacy, the right to refuse deposition and discovery requests from defendants’ attorneys and timely notice if the defendant is released.

Other states, including California, Illinois and both Dakotas, have adopted constitutional amendments.

Supporters call the amendments “Marsy’s Law” for California college student Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Her brother, Henry Nicholas, has bankrolled an effort to put such amendments in place across the country.