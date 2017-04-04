Behind the scenes look at Teen Challenge Super Thrift Resale Store

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Teen Challenge Super Thrift Resale Store. The store sells discounted goods and gives Teen Challenge residents the opportunity to learn about the workforce. Teen Challenge helps those suffering with life controlling issues like substance abuse/ All pruchases at Super Thrift support programs at Teen Challenge.

Teen Challenge centers across the United States are as varied as the people they serve. From the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to the coast of California, Teen Challenge centers are reaching the addicted of America. From the green areas of the Pacific Northwest to the arid landscape of Midland, Texas, Teen Challenge staff are daily helping hurting youth and adults find hope for their future.

Providing care for adult males, adult females, adolescent males and adolescent females, Teen Challenge has a range of programs for those demonstrating a need for intensive help with life-controlling problems. In addition, non-residential and prevention programs are made available.