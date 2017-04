MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have blocked off areas near 43rd Street and Good Hope Road Tuesday morning, April 4th following an incident.

Portion of 43rd blocked off near Calumet…reports of gun fire & car crash. Waiting on confirmation. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/OrIkUHpvuW — Julie Collins (@Julie_Collins6) April 4, 2017

More road closures at Good Hope & 43rd. Reports of crash & shooting. Still waiting confirmation. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/4SY0rteDs4 — Julie Collins (@Julie_Collins6) April 4, 2017

A neighbor near the scene tells FOX6 News she was inside her home when she heard 10 gunshots. The neighbor says she went outside saw a crash had occurred.

Police have not released details surrounding the incident at this time.

FOX6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.