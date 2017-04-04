Happy 121st! His birthday listed as April 4th, 1896 on Twitter, Skittles helps Frank Kaminsky celebrate

Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Frank Kaminsky is celebrating a big birthday on Tuesday, April 4th — and Skittles officials helped him celebrate!
Kaminsky shared the below on Twitter Tuesday:
Kaminsky has his birthday listed as April 4th, 1896 — making him 121 years old! Skittles officials took notice, and sent him a special 121st birthday cake!
Skittles officials tweeted back at Kaminsky:
His 200th birthday is coming up in 2096!
Kaminsky is a vocal supporter of Skittles. He even received a Skittles-dispensing basketball hoop that he set up in his bathtub!
Kaminsky is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He actually turned 24 years old on Tuesday, April 4th.