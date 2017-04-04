Happy 121st! His birthday listed as April 4th, 1896 on Twitter, Skittles helps Frank Kaminsky celebrate

Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Frank Kaminsky is celebrating a big birthday on Tuesday, April 4th — and Skittles officials helped him celebrate!

Kaminsky shared the below on Twitter Tuesday:

When you list your birthday as April 4, 1896 on Twitter and @Skittles takes you seriously… Thanks for the 121st birthday cake! pic.twitter.com/GnByTwRBs8 — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) April 4, 2017

Kaminsky has his birthday listed as April 4th, 1896 — making him 121 years old! Skittles officials took notice, and sent him a special 121st birthday cake!

Skittles officials tweeted back at Kaminsky:

.@FSKPart3 I don’t mess around when it comes to birthdays. You should see what I’m planning for your 200th! 🎉 https://t.co/k3JTKjPXMo — Skittles (@Skittles) April 4, 2017

His 200th birthday is coming up in 2096!

Kaminsky is a vocal supporter of Skittles. He even received a Skittles-dispensing basketball hoop that he set up in his bathtub!

Kaminsky is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He actually turned 24 years old on Tuesday, April 4th.