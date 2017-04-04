Have an adventure this spring break, but where?

Getting Started

Most of Adventure Rock’s first-time users participate in our Clip’N Go program. This program utilizes our auto-belay systems; meaning no pesky knots to tie, commands to learn, heck, you don’t even need a partner! After one of our friendly staff takes you on an orientation, explaining how to utilize our facility properly, you will simply clip into one of our many Clip’N Go stations and begin climbing – it’s that easy! Our Clip’N Go passes last the entire day, so if those forearms need a break, feel free to leave and come back within the same business day. Great for nearly any age climber (recommendation: 5 years and up).