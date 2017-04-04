Have an adventure this spring break, but where?

BROOKFIELD -- Have an adventure this spring break! Jonathan Gregg spent the morning at Adventure Rock in Brookfield.
About Adventure Rock (website)
Adventure Rock has been serving the needs of climbers of all ages in Southeastern Wisconsin for over 18 years. Adventure Rock specializes in offering climbing experiences for new climbers, as well as seasoned rock jocks. Currently, the Brookfield indoor climbing gym offers introductory to advanced climbing classes, kid’s camps, high school climbing teams, after school programs, and monthly memberships. The Milwaukee location will offer the same quality programming and emphasize providing the local community with a unique place to gather, socialize, and stay fit. The Mandel Group’s development will also include approximately 46 residential units, creating a totally unique space for residents and the community. In addition, Adventure Rock facilitates 3 portable climbing walls and outdoor guiding at Devil’s Lake with its partner Apex Adventure Alliance.
Getting Started
Most of Adventure Rock’s first-time users participate in our Clip’N Go program. This program utilizes our auto-belay systems; meaning no pesky knots to tie, commands to learn, heck, you don’t even need a partner! After one of our friendly staff takes you on an orientation, explaining how to utilize our facility properly, you will simply clip into one of our many Clip’N Go stations and begin climbing – it’s that easy! Our Clip’N Go passes last the entire day, so if those forearms need a break, feel free to leave and come back within the same business day. Great for nearly any age climber (recommendation: 5 years and up).
No Reservation Needed!
To utilize our Clip N’ Go program, you do not need to make a reservation-just come in anytime the gym is open. Don’t worry about special equipment, our staff will outfit you with all of the climbing gear you need for the day. We recommend you wear comfortable clothing, a pair of athletic shoes (climbing shoes are available for rent, but not required), and bring a psyched attitude – we’ll take care of the rest.