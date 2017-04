Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you go to the store for hair products you'll see things marketed to blondes, brunettes, curly hair, fine hair and so on. But Latrece Nelson, master stylist and owner of Prenasis Hair Gallery, has found five products that work well on all hair types.

KeraCare Humecto Creme Conditioner

Monat Replenish Masque

Lottabody Sleep Me Blow Out Lotion

It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

Honey Creme Moisture Retention Super Detangling Conditioning Shampoo