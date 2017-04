× Traffic alert: Semi in ditch forces backups on I-94 WB near Moorland Road in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A semi that veered off I-94 westbound near Moorland Road is causing backups in Waukesha County Tuesday afternoon, April 4th.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the scene is expected to take up to two hours to clear.

Officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.

