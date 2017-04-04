× Violent Femmes, Echo & the Bunnymen to play the BMO Harris Pavilion Friday, July 21

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to rock. The Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen announced Tuesday, April 4th they will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Friday, July 21st.

The groups’ North American tour begins July 11th in Philadelphia, and ends August 3rd in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m.. Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers and online at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

According to a news release, the Violent Femmes are still touring in support of their critically acclaimed album “We Can Do Anything,” which was their first album in 15 years. Violent Femmes reunited at Coachella in 2013 and then in 2016 made their first network TV live appearance in 16 years, performing “Memory” on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well as their legendary song, “Blister in the Sun,” with Colbert on vocals. The video was seen everywhere and even became the #1 trending topic on Facebook the day it was released. The Violent Femmes continue to appeal to new generations of fans, and recently found a new fan in author JK Rowling who humorously rated the band 8.5 out 10 on the eclectic Ruth and Martin’s Album Club blog. Violent Femmes are currently recording their new album, which will be released later in the year.

‘Meteorites’ is the eleventh studio album by Echo & The Bunnymen and was released May 26th, 2014 on 429 Records/Caroline. It does, indeed, sound like an exhilarating renaissance, an intricately crafted work with a poetic brilliance and emotional grandeur that places it on a par with the Bunnymen’s greatest records from the ‘80s and ‘90s, notably pysch-pop debut ‘Crocodiles’ (1980), the majestic ‘Heaven Up Here’ (1981), orchestral-rock masterpiece ‘Ocean Rain’ (1984) and Britpop-era comeback ‘Evergreen’ (1997).

The complete Violent Femmes/Echo & The Bunnymen tour dates are below:

Jul 11 – Philadelphia – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul 12 – Brooklyn – Ford Ampitheater at Coney Island

Jul 14 – Asbury Park – Stone Pony Summerstage

Jul 15 – Boston – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Jul 17 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE

Jul 18 – Detroit – Meadow Brook Ampitheatre

Jul 19 – Columbus – Express Live Outdoor Stage

Jul 21 – Milwaukee – BMO Harris Pavillion

Jul 23 – Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jul 25 – Kansas City – Crossroads KC

Jul 26 – Denver – Fillmore Auditorium

Jul 29 – Costa Mesa – Pacific Ampitheatre

Jul 30 – Saratoga/San Jose – The Mountain Winery

Aug 1 – Portland – Oregon Zoo Ampitheatre

Aug 2 – Seattle – Woodland Park Zoo Ampitheatre

Aug 3 – Vancouver – PNE Ampitheatre