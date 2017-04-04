× WATCH: Traffic incident on I-43/94 SB at Mitchell leads to HUGE delays

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Tuesday afternoon, April 4th were reporting HUGE delays after a traffic incident shut down two right lanes on I-43/94 SB at Mitchell Street. This scene has since been CLEARED.

As of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, backups extended to Capitol Drive. DOT officials were reporting 26-minute delays, and six-mile traffic queues as a result of this incident.

Delays persisted after the lanes were reopened.