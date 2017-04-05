1 year later: Man charged in connection with death of Racine delivery driver killed on the job

RACINE — More than a year after a Racine delivery driver was shot and killed while on the job in March of 2016, a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection to the case. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect Googled “murder charges in Wisconsin,” following the shooting.

28-year-old Alex Adams was charged Wednesday, April 5th with the following:

Count 1: First-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, repeater

Count 2: Armed robbery, as party to a crime, repeater

Managers of Super Steaks & Lemonade told FOX6 News, 37-year-old James Norris was robbed and killed while delivering food.

Officers responded to the neighborhood near Green Street and Saxony Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday — regarding multiple calls of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old James Norris with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wheaton Franciscan Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a criminal complaint, information developed through a Crime Stoppers tip that led officials to believe Adams was the one responsible for Norris’ death.

The complaint states investigators reviewed Adams’ cell phone and found he had done a Google search for “murder charges in Wisconsin” following the homicide. When asked about this, Adams stated he “was just searching this because he heard his name was involved in the investigation.”

A judge has set Adams’ bond at $100,000.