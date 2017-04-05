Advice couples should take to ensure a trip makes their relationship, instead of breaking it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With spring break and summer travel season right around the corner -- are you about to put your relationship to the travel test? Local matchmaker, Julie Amann it It's Just Lunch, joins Real Milwaukee with advice for couples who are planning their first trip together, and don't want it to be their last.

Pre-Trip Prep

Discuss before you leave what your goals are for the trip -- do you want to relax, see as many sites as possible, or cram as many activities as you can into your time there?

You'll also want to be clear about who`s paying for what. You don`t want financial fights or misunderstandings to derail your fun!

Plan for Personal Time

Being together around the clock can be intense!

Everybody needs a little 'alone time', even during a getaway.

Maybe it`s as simple as taking an hour to take a walk alone or to put your earphones in and not talk.

This allows you to take a 'breather' and avoid getting on each other`s nerves.

Pack Extra 'Give & Take'

Compromise is imperative when it comes to traveling.

If your partner is obsessed with the perfect hotel room and you don`t care as much, then be willing to roll with it.

Relationships are all about 'give and take', and it`s supposed to be a great time for the both of you!

If something is going to make the other person happy, and it`s not a 'deal breaker' for you, go with the flow.

Successful relationships are all about finding balance and having both of your needs and wants met -- and the same goes when traveling as a couple.

Don`t Forget the 'Spark'

Even if your getaway is full of sight-seeing or relaxing, don`t forget the 'spark'.

Take time to still 'woo' each other, even while traveling.

Don`t be afraid to cancel certain plans for a romantic opportunity.

Being spontaneous can create memories, good stories to tell, and can actually bring you closer together.

WHAT SHOULD COUPLES DO IF THEY FIGHT DURING THE TRIP?