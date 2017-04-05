× Cedarburg H.S. teacher on “indefinite leave,” accused of inappropriate relationship with student

CEDARBURG — A 26-year-old Cedarburg High School teacher has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence — accused of an inappropriate relationship with a now former student.

Cedarburg police arrested the male teacher Wednesday, April 5th for sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Officials say the victim is an 18-year-old female. The alleged relationship happened during the 2015-2016 school year.

The student graduated in June of 2016.

The below message was sent to Cedarburg families and staff by Superintendent Todd Bugnacki:

“Student safety is our highest priority. This can be observed through the positive, supportive ways our staff members take care of our students each and every day. Allegations of inappropriate conduct and suspected abuse or neglect are taken seriously and immediately investigated and reported to ensure students’ welfare and safety. I am disheartened to report that a staff member has engaged in behavior that does not meet District expectations. A Cedarburg High School teacher was placed on an indefinite leave of absence on April 4, 2017 after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2015-16 school year were brought to the attention of the Administration on April 3, 2017. The allegations were immediately investigated and the Cedarburg Police were notified. Cedarburg Police took the teacher into custody on April 5, 2017. The Cedarburg School District maintains an excellent working relationship with the Cedarburg Police Department and will continue to support the investigation. The student graduated from the District in June of 2016. There is no evidence that any other former or current students were involved. There is also no evidence that any inappropriate conduct occurred on School District premises or at any school-related events. We are examining our practices and procedures to ensure all staff members hold themselves accountable to the highest ethical standards to which our learning community is accustomed. As a member of this amazing community, having to share this news is deeply troubling and rests heavily on my heart. At the same time, my commitment to build trust, strengthen relationships and maintain the safest learning environments has never been stronger. Further comment regarding this specific personnel matter cannot be provided at this time. Comments or questions can be directed to me.”

This case is being referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.