Developing: Police called out to KK River for report of person in the water

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on scene of a report of a person in the Kinnickinnic River near 1st and Chase Wednesday night, April 5th.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said as of 10:30 p.m., the search had ended — and no one was found in the water.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5th.

Milwaukee police and divers were on scene. Again — no one has been found in the water.

