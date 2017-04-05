× Brewers WIN! Peralta, 3 HRs lift Brew Crew past Rockies 6-1

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each homered, Wily Peralta pitched five effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday night, April 5th.

Thames hit a 3-1 pitch 450 feet to deep center and Shaw teed off on a 1-0 pitch for a two-run homer job off Tyler Chatwood (0-1) in the bottom of the fourth.

Villar ended the Colorado bullpen’s scoreless streak at 9 1/3 innings this season with a two-run shot in the eighth.

Peralta (1-0) allowed three hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked one. He’s already off to a better start than a year ago when he lost his first three outings and struggled through 10 more before being demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Neftali Feliz came on with two outs and the bases loaded and struck out Charlie Blackmon for his first save of the season and the 100th of his career.