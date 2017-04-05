Dierks Bentley to headline Summerfest on July 7th with Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials revealed on Wednesday morning, April 5th the eighth major show of Summerfest’s 50th. Dierks Bentley will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 7th with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Tickets for Dierks Bentley with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 414-273-2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest fans get access to presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter. The Dierks Bentley Summerfest presale will run Wednesday, April 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.