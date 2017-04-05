Find quality caramels made from all-natural, gluten free ingredients, but where?

NEW BERLIN -- Kramp spent the morning at Becky's Blissful Bakery for National Caramel Day! He got a behind the scenes look at how they make their all natural, gluten free caramel. He also learns how to pair caramels with wines and other alcoholic beverages.

About Becky's Blissful Bakery (website)

Who: We are Becky’s Blissful Bakery. We are women. We are caramel fanatics. We are socially and environmentally responsible. We strive to bring you bliss in every bite.

What: Our gourmet caramels can’t be beat. Here’s the skinny: All of Becky’s caramels are handcrafted, preservative-free, and made with 100% natural ingredients and a whole lot of love. We do not use corn-syrup or high fructose corn syrup. Most caramels are gluten-free.

When: We started this crazy adventure in 2007. Today, we still make every batch from scratch. Tomorrow, we hope to be a household name and make you smile when you hear it.

Where: Becky’s Blissful Bakery was born and raised in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. We are serious supporters of the state of Wisconsin. All of our boxes, labels and packaging are made in Wisconsin.

Why: We love making, eating, and sharing the best caramels in the world. We want to build and support our amazing community. We want the earth and its people to be more blissful – that includes you!