× Shawano County school choir teacher accused of child sex crimes

SHAWANO, Wis. — A man working as a school choir teacher in Gresham is accused of child sex crimes.

WLUK-TV reports that 69-year-old Timothy Schmidt resigned last week after school officials and police started investigating a mother’s report that Schmidt was having inappropriate contact with her teenage daughter.

Schmidt faces 24 counts, including possession of child pornography and sexual assault of a student.

He appeared in court Tuesday, April 4th, but did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $100,000 cash, and he was ordered to appear back in court on Monday, April 10th.