Heath Ledger as you’ve never seen him

Had he lived, Heath Ledger would have turned 38 years old Tuesday.

Instead his fans received a gift: The first look at an intimate documentary about the late star.

The trailer for “I Am Heath Ledger” debuted online Tuesday.

The film, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, offers new glimpses into the life of the actor, who died from a prescription medication overdose in 2008 when he was 28.

It also features interviews with those who knew the “Dark Knight” and “Brokeback Mountain” star best, including musician Ben Harper, director Ang Lee and Ledger’s sister, Kate.

“Heath was the most alive human,” Harper says in the trailer. “And if it wasn’t on the edge, it didn’t interest him.”

The doc also shows Ledger, who loved filming video in his spare time, shooting with various cameras.

“We’re gonna go on a mission right now,” Ledger says as he looks into one camera. “Yeah, so will you come with me?”

The project is the result of a partnership between acclaimed filmmaker Derik Murray, Network Entertainment, and Spike TV.

The film will get a limited run in theaters on May 3 and debut on Spike TV May 17.