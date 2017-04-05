× Millions in Southeast at risk of high winds, tornadoes and large hail

A storm barreling toward the Southeastern United States will leave nearly 55 million people at risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and thunderstorms Wednesday, according to a CNN forecast.

A system of storms will affect Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina before moving into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds and baseball-size hail are expected in parts of Alabama, where Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the severe weather.

“Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse,” Bentley said.

“I have issued a state of emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise.”

In most of Georgia, forecasters said damaging winds will start Wednesday morning and extend into the afternoon. There’s also a chance for isolated tornadoes and hail, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Sena told CNN.

The weather system is also expected to bring heavy rains to the Interstate 20 corridor, including metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts will average 1.5 to 2 inches.

The severe weather could last longer than Monday’s storms and affect cities such as Atlanta and Augusta before it moves north by the end of the day, Sena said.

At least five people died when a severe storm system swept through several Southern states over the weekend and Monday.