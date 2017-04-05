× Nicolet High School orchestra invited to perform at Carnegie Hall

GLENDALE — Nicolet High School announced on Wednesday, April 5th that the school’s orchestra has been invited to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Friday, April 14 as part of an exclusive international music festival.

A news release from the school says the invitation to play at Carnegie Hall resulted from the opportunity to compete at the Heritage World Strides International Music Festival in May 2016 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Under the direction of Nicolet Orchestra Conductor Jamin Hoffman, the orchestra was awarded a gold rating, and received the designation of “Best Orchestra” at the festival. In addition to the orchestra’s awards, the students also earned an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Orchestra conductor Jamin Hoffman stated the following:

“Musicians of all ages dream of performing on the famous stage at Carnegie Hall. This is a remarkable opportunity for these students and it is a testament to the commitment they have made to their craft.”

While in New York City, the news release indicates the orchestra will attend a workshop with InterSchool Orchestras of New York Artistic Director Jeffrey Grogan. Grogan works with school music programs and festivals in his role at InterSchool Orchestras, a non-profit that provides seven youth orchestras and a band for school children in New York City to gain experience of ensemble playing.

Nicolet orchestra students helped raise the majority of the funds needed to make the trip to New York City through a GoFundMe page, as well as through various fundraisers at the school. The Nicolet High School Foundation is also helping to underwrite the cost of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.