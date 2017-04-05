× “One more time for Wisconsin:” Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy is hosting a garage sale!

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers RB Eddie Lacy is hosting a garage sale — and all proceeds will benefit charity! This, after Lacy was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in March.

The sale, billed as a “garage and moving sale” will take place on Friday, April 7th from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 8th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in De Pere.

Lacy said the exact location will be shared on social media on Friday morning.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization, Lacy said.

Any items that remain after the sale will be donated to the Freedom House in Green Bay — an organization that serves Brown County area families who find themselves in dire need of emergency housing.

If you love a good sale 🏷… one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Lacy can be motivated by a one-year contract to rediscover the form that made him the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to terms on a one-year deal Tuesday, March 14th, providing Seattle a big body for a run game that was once the best in football but lagged last season following the retirement of Marshawn Lynch.

“I like that we’re bringing in a big, tough guy that’s going to send a message the way he plays the game,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said in an interview with KIRO-AM, the Seahawks flagship station, on Tuesday.

Lacy was the top offensive rookie four years ago when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems, and finished with only 360 yards rushing and no touchdowns. Weight has also been an issue for Lacy, but Carroll said he would expect the running back to play in the range of 240-250 pounds.

“He’s a big guy. There is nothing wrong with that,” Carroll said. “There will be a real concerted effort to make sure he’s at his very best. This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now, but he is well aware of our expectations and the standards that we are setting.”

Seattle’s running back situation was filled with instability from the start of last season. Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise were both limited by injuries. Christine Michael was cut midseason due to ineffectiveness, yet still led the Seahawks in rushing during the regular season.

Seattle brought in Adrian Peterson for a visit before turning to Lacy as its primary target.

“He’s an exciting guy to add to the mix,” Carroll said. “Thomas brings us great energy and C.J. and Alex (Collins) add in, too, so I think it makes a really good position group for us. We’ll find a good rotation here to help everybody out.”