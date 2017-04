MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, April 5th on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin.

Police say the victim is a male. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.