Sherman Liddell to be sentenced in hit-and-run death of 5-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of a five-year-old girl will be sentenced on Wednesday, April 5th.

Sherman Liddell entered guilty pleas to hit-and-run involving death and knowingly operating while suspended (cause death) in February.

Five-year-old Rickyia Langham was struck by an SUV and killed on November 6, 2016 as she was walking hand-in-hand with her mother near Leon and Constance in Milwaukee. The two were walking to a car to head to church. The young girl broke away from her mother and ran into the street. When her mother turned around, an SUV struck her daughter, who died at the scene.

The SUV did not stop.

A criminal complaint indicates a review of Liddell’s driving record showed his “license was suspended” with “seven prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.”

The complaint against Liddell also said video recovered from a nearby grocery store led the police to suspect that the striking vehicle was a Porsche Cayenne. The SUV was reported stolen a couple of hours after the fatal crash.

