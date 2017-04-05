View vote totals from the spring general election
High wind WATCH for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Cos. beginning Wednesday afternoon

Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK

Posted 11:19 am, April 5, 2017, by

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle during an anti-Trump rally early Thursday morning, according to New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti.

Will the one person who purchased a ticket to see Shia LaBeouf’s new war movie please step forward?

“Man Down” opened in the UK this weekend, and Variety reported that only one ticket was purchased.

The film screened at a single theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley, England, and according to the cross platform measurement company ComScore, raked in £7, or about $8.70.

“Man Down” was also released on demand at the same time and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

The film stars LaBeouf as a Marine who searches for his estranged son after returning from a tour of Afghanistan.

It was released in limited theaters stateside in December 2016.