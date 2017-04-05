× Turnout reaches 16 percent in Wisconsin spring election

MADISON — About 16 percent of Wisconsin’s voting-age population cast ballots in the state’s spring election.

That’s in line with the turnout prediction by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It estimated turnout of between 13 percent and 18 percent in Tuesday’s election.

The race for state superintendent of public instruction was the only statewide race on the ballot, although there were many local races that led to higher turnout in some parts of the state.

Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers easily won re-election defeating challenger Lowell Holtz. Evers got 70 percent of the vote compared with 30 percent for Evers, based on unofficial results.

Turnout in the past two spring elections where the state superintendent was the only statewide race was about 14 percent in 2011 and 17 percent in 2005.