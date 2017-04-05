× Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland

CLINTON, Md. — The Air Force says a pilot is safe after an F-16 crashed in Maryland.

The Air Force said Wednesday that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the Joint Base Andrews-based 113th Wing. Officials say the pilot ejected and is safe. The plane went down a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells WRC-TV that one pilot parachuted out of the aircraft and was picked up by a military helicopter. He says the pilot was found in the same general area as the plane.

Brady says homes in the area are being evacuated. He says there are no other reports of injuries. He didn’t know whether anything on the ground was hit.