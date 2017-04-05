× We Energies proposes rate freeze; CEO cites Pres. Trump tax cuts as mitigating future rate hikes

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials are proposing a rate freeze for the next two years, and they’re considering an even longer freeze altogether.

The CEO of We Energies’ parent company said President Donald Trump’s proposed tax cuts could help when natural gas and electric rates rise.

If passed, the proposed tax reforms likely wouldn’t take effect until 2020, which is beyond the current rate proposal period.

Officials are now waiting to see what happens before they take the next step.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.