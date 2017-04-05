× World’s 50 best restaurants of 2017

For only the second time in the awards’ 15-year history, a restaurant outside of Europe has taken the top spot at the 2017 World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

New York’s Eleven Madison Park knocked Italy’s Osteria Francescana into second place and pushed Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca into third, after seven years climbing the leader board.

It’s helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm, who along with co-owner Will Guidara delivers modern European food with a New York twist in an art deco building just of Manhattan’s Madison Park.

“Affirmation is a wonderful thing, it fuels your gas tank,” said Guidara while accepting the award at the ceremony, held April 5 in Melbourne, Australia.

“It’s an unbelievable time to be a chef,” added Humm.

Other awards:

One to Watch: Disfrutar (Spain)

World’s Best Pastry Chef: Dominique Ansel (New York)

Sustainable Restaurant Award: Septime (Paris)

World’s Best Female Chef: Ana Ros (Slovakia)

Chefs’ Choice Award: Virgilio Martinez (Peru)

The Art of Hospitality Award: El Celler de Can Roca (Spain)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Heston Blumenthal (UK)

The world’s 50 best restaurants

1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)

2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) *best restaurant in Europe*

3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

4. Mirazur (Menton, France)

5. Central (Lima) *best restaurant in South America*

6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain)

7. Gaggan (Bangkok) *best restaurant in Asia*

8. Maido (Lima, Peru)

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

10. Steirereck (Vienna)

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York) *highest climber*

12. Arpege (Paris)

13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) *highest re-entry*

14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

16. D.O.M. (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

17. Le Bernardin (New York City)

18. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

20. Pujol (Mexico City)

21. Alinea (Chicago)

22. Quintonil (Mexico City)

23. White Rabbit (Moscow)

24. Amber (Hong Kong)

25. Tickets (Barcelona)

26. Clove Club (London)

27. The Ledbury (London)

28. Nahm (Bangkok)

29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

31. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris) *highest new entry*

32. Attica (Melbourne) *best restaurant in Australasia*

33. Astrid (Lima, Peru)

34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

35. Septime (Paris) *sustainable restaurant award*

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

37. Saison (San Francisco)

38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

39. Relae (Copenhagen)

40. Cosme (New York) *new*

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)

42. Borago (Santiago)

43. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) *new*

44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia) *new*

45. Den (Tokyo), last year’s one to watch *new*

46. L’Astrance (Paris)

47. Vendome (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)

48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)

49. Tegui (Buenos Aires) *new*

50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)