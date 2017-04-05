× Zach Davies gives up 6 runs on 9 hits and 4 walks; Brewers fall to Rockies 6-5

MILWAUKEE — Greg Holland measures his progress back from Tommy John surgery in simple steps. He’s feeling just fine as long as he’s closing out games for the Colorado Rockies. Holland earned his second save in two days, capping another scoreless outing for Colorado relievers in a 6-5 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-hander tossed a perfect ninth for a Rockies bullpen that has opened the season with 8 1/3 scoreless innings. New setup man Mike Dunn struck out all three batters he faced looking in the eighth with the Brewers trailing by a run.

“We know what they can bring in terms of performance, but also what they can do with that group to (liven) everybody up,” new Colorado manager Bud Black said.

It has been an especially gratifying start for Holland, the former Royals closer back on the mound after missing the 2016 season following right elbow surgery.

Holland needed a double play started by third baseman Nolan Arenado’s diving stop to get the save in the season opener. The ninth inning was a little easier Tuesday.

“I feel healthy. If I feel healthy, I fully expect to do what they ask of me. I’m not worried about getting back to a certain level of getting back to where I was in ’12 or ’13 or whatever year,” Holland said. “I just want to be successful here today and fortunately I was today.”

Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds, a pair of former Brewers, look comfortable back in Milwaukee, too. Parra’s bases-loaded double with the game tied at 1 in a four-run third inning put the Rockies ahead for good.

Reynolds, who is playing first base with Ian Desmond sidelined by a broken left hand, added an RBI double in the fifth.

Ryan Braun homered and doubled for the Brewers. His solo shot in the fourth on a pitch low and away in the zone landed among restaurant-goers sitting on a patio above left field.

Otherwise, the Rockies feasted on Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-1). The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“It was a strange game because there was a lot of soft contact that cost him, really,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, who also pointed to Davies getting into some trouble in the third while falling behind in the count.

SHAW’S START

Travis Shaw doubled twice and had a run and two RBIs for the Brewers off left-handed starter Tyler Anderson. A left-handed hitter with a career .247 average against lefties, Shaw drew the Brewers within 6-4 with a run-scoring grounder in the sixth with runners at second and third.

Shaw’s four doubles are a franchise record over the first two games of a season. Asked if Shaw could see regular at-bats against lefties, Counsell said: “What he’s shown us so far is certainly that he deserves it.”

The Brewers had the potential tying run on third later in the sixth, but Orlando Arcia struck out swinging with two outs against reliever Carlos Estevez.