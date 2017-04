× ​Schneider National begins trading on NYSE

GREEN BAY — Green Bay-based Schneider National is now being traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Company executives rang the opening bell Thursday, April 6th.

Stocks began trading at $19 per share.

In filing statements, Schneider officials said they expect the initial public offering to bring in between $280 million and $360 million.

