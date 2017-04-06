LIVE VIDEO: Senate will proceed to a roll call vote on the motion to invoke cloture on Gorsuch nomination
Ballet and breast cancer: Why dancing could help survivors recover

Posted 10:05 am, April 6, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- If you are going through breast cancer treatment or know someone who is -- have you ever considered dance in helping with recovery? Monica Isla, an accomplished dancer, and Jane Meythaler-Jankowski , a nurse at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, join FOX6 WakeUp to to talk breast cancer and dance.

How do you hope ballet will help others with cancer?

  • Increase flexibility and body awareness
  • Decrease stress and anxiety
  • Encourage well-being
  • Improve self-esteem for optimal health

About the class

  • Healing with Ballet
  • Monday mornings, 9-10 a.m., now through the end of May
  • No previous experience necessary!
  • For more information or to register contact Small Stones Wellness Center at 414-805-0998.