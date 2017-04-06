Ballet and breast cancer: Why dancing could help survivors recover

MILWAUKEE -- If you are going through breast cancer treatment or know someone who is -- have you ever considered dance in helping with recovery? Monica Isla, an accomplished dancer, and Jane Meythaler-Jankowski , a nurse at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, join FOX6 WakeUp to to talk breast cancer and dance.
How do you hope ballet will help others with cancer?
- Increase flexibility and body awareness
- Decrease stress and anxiety
- Encourage well-being
- Improve self-esteem for optimal health
About the class
- Healing with Ballet
- Monday mornings, 9-10 a.m., now through the end of May
- No previous experience necessary!
- For more information or to register contact Small Stones Wellness Center at 414-805-0998.