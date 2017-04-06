Ballet and breast cancer: Why dancing could help survivors recover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you are going through breast cancer treatment or know someone who is -- have you ever considered dance in helping with recovery? Monica Isla, an accomplished dancer, and Jane Meythaler-Jankowski , a nurse at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, join FOX6 WakeUp to to talk breast cancer and dance.

How do you hope ballet will help others with cancer?

Increase flexibility and body awareness

Decrease stress and anxiety

Encourage well-being

Improve self-esteem for optimal health

About the class