Beers, brats and a Brewers BLOCK PARTY is going on this weekend, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Beers, brats and a Brewers Block Party is going on this Saturday and the Brew Crew gets ready to take on the Cubs. Cecil McGrew, central manager of Miller Time Pub & Grill and Chef Daniel Pope join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Beers, Brats, & Brewers Block Party (website)

Join us at Miller Time Pub on Saturday, April 8 to celebrate opening weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers as they face the Chicago Cubs!

Take advantage of $2 Klemen't Brats featuring Franks Kraut, $2 Beers, Drawings, Giveaways, and a DJ, all at our Brewers Block Party right outside the pub before the 6:10pm game.

FREE Shuttle to and from Miller Park with purchase!

 