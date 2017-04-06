× Classes, after-school activities canceled at Homestead H.S. in Mequon after bomb threat

MEQUON — Homestead High School in Mequon is being EVACUATED on this Thursday, April 6th as a result of a bomb threat.

The school district released the following statement:

“Homestead High School students have been released early today, Thursday, April 6, due to a threat.

All Homestead students and staff members are safe. Only Homestead students are being released. MTSD takes all threats seriously. Local law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation of the threat, including a thorough search of the building. Due to the length of time required to complete the search, classes at Homestead will not resume today. All after-school activities at Homestead are also canceled.”

Police are on scene — as is a FOX6 News crew, working to gather additional details.

