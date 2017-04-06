× Can you help? Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery of GameStop

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a GameStop on Brown Deer Road.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 5th.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, implied a weapon by putting his hand in his coat pocket, and ordered a clerk to open the cash register. The clerk complied and the suspect took cash and fled from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 40’s, 6’-6’3” tall, and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded coat with brown fur on the hood and black pants. A picture of the suspect is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.