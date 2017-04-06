× Cast your vote: Packers Ticket Takeover finalists whittled down to final 5

GREEN BAY — We’re down to the final five! The “Packers Ticket Takeover Contest” has selected five finalists for the chance to have their photo printed on approximately 80,000 game tickets.

Fans interested in voting can CLICK HERE and select their favorite image. Those who vote for a winner can vote once daily, and each time they vote, they will be entered to win a signed Packers jersey. Fan voting will take place through April 28th.

The photo with the most fan votes will be named the grand prize winner, and the photo will be printed on the Packers’ 2017 Fan Appreciation Game tickets.

This year’s finalists are:

Ryan Messatzzia from Delmar, Del.

Molly Schlinger from White Plains, N.Y.

Jade Perry from Dawsonville, Ga.

Annette Travis from Norco, Calif.

Brooke Taylor from Superior, Wis.

In addition to having their photo printed on the tickets for a 2017 Packers game, the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.