CHARGED: 26-year-old Cedarburg HS teacher admits to having sex with student “two days” after graduation

26-year-old Cedarburg HS teacher admits to having sex with student "two days" after graduation

OZAUKEE COUNTY — 26-year-old Paul Smith, a Cedarburg High School teacher now on an “indefinite leave of absence” has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff. Prosecutors say he admitted to having sex with a student he taught during the 2015-2016 school year after she graduated in 2016.

Smith made his initial appearance in court in Ozaukee County Thursday, April 6th. Cash bond was set at $5,000. Smith is under court order not to leave the state of Wisconsin, and he can have no contact with Cedarburg High School, the victim, nor anyone under the age of 18.

Cedarburg police arrested Smith on Wednesday, April 5th.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 3rd, Cedarburg High School’s school liaison officer received information regarding Smith. The complaint says a teacher “learned that Smith was dating a former high school student.” The teacher brought this matter to the attention of the administration, and the school liaison officer was informed.

Smith was interviewed by police on April 4th at the school. Smith said the victim in this case was a student of his in 2016, but prosecutors say Smith denied any sexual activity between himself and the victim in this case while she was a student. He said the victim was 18 “during most of the school year.”

Prosecutors say Smith admitted he and the victim had “texted back and forth,” and they had “become close” because the victim was “going through a lot of stuff in her personal life, and her home environment was rough.” He said their sexual relationship began in June — “immediately after graduation.” Smith said they “weren’t really dating, but were together.” He said the last time they were “together” was in late March.

The complaint states that Smith told investigators the first day they had sex for the first time was “two or three days after graduation.” According to the complaint, Smith told investigators “it wasn’t as if he was waiting for her to graduate to have sex with her,” but said it “sort of just led up to that.” The complaint notes that Cedarburg High School was still in session at that time, and the victim was still a student, who continued to participate in school activities, and sports activities. The superintendent confirmed that students are still students even after graduation.

The complaint states that the victim told investigators the first time they had sex was “two days after graduation.”

Prosecutors say on the night of graduation, Smith told investigators the victim came over to his home, but they didn’t have sex. He said she’s stayed as his apartment since then “if things are not going well at home.”

The below message was sent to Cedarburg families and staff by Superintendent Todd Bugnacki:

“Student safety is our highest priority. This can be observed through the positive, supportive ways our staff members take care of our students each and every day. Allegations of inappropriate conduct and suspected abuse or neglect are taken seriously and immediately investigated and reported to ensure students’ welfare and safety. I am disheartened to report that a staff member has engaged in behavior that does not meet District expectations. A Cedarburg High School teacher was placed on an indefinite leave of absence on April 4, 2017 after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2015-16 school year were brought to the attention of the Administration on April 3, 2017. The allegations were immediately investigated and the Cedarburg Police were notified. Cedarburg Police took the teacher into custody on April 5, 2017. The Cedarburg School District maintains an excellent working relationship with the Cedarburg Police Department and will continue to support the investigation. The student graduated from the District in June of 2016. There is no evidence that any other former or current students were involved. There is also no evidence that any inappropriate conduct occurred on School District premises or at any school-related events. We are examining our practices and procedures to ensure all staff members hold themselves accountable to the highest ethical standards to which our learning community is accustomed. As a member of this amazing community, having to share this news is deeply troubling and rests heavily on my heart. At the same time, my commitment to build trust, strengthen relationships and maintain the safest learning environments has never been stronger. Further comment regarding this specific personnel matter cannot be provided at this time. Comments or questions can be directed to me.”

