CHICAGO — Cousin’s Subs is expanding into Illinois.

The Menomonee Falls-based sub sandwich chain signed three franchise groups to its network — extending into Illinois.

The company announced an agreement to open 10 stores over the next four years in the Chicago market.

The president and CEO of Cousins said the plan is to grow in markets near Wisconsin.

