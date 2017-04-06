Earnell Lucas officially files to run for Milwaukee County sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Earnell Lucas, a former Milwaukee Police Department captain and current Major League Baseball executive, has filed to run for Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Lucas filed his campaign registration statement with the Milwaukee County Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, according to a time stamp on a copy of the document provided to FOX6 News.

Lucas will run as a Democrat, setting up a potential showdown with incumbent Sheriff David Clarke in the August 2018 primary. Clarke has not said yet whether he plans to run for a fifth term.

The filing shows that Lucas has registered a website, “lucasformke.com,” although the website is not currently active.

Mary McCarthy is listed as the treasurer of Lucas’s campaign committee. McCarthy works for Nation Consulting, the Milwaukee public relations firm that is advising Lucas’s campaign.

