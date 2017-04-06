× GlaxoSmithKline is voluntarily recalling nearly 600K asthma inhalers

WASHINGTON — GlaxoSmithKlein (GSK) is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 593,000 asthma inhalers due to a defective delivery system.

The affected product is identified as the Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol.

The FDA posted information about the affected inhalers. They inhalers with the following lot numbers:

6ZP9848, Exp 03/18

6ZP0003, 6ZP9944, Exp 04/18

The inhalers have been distributed nationwide in the United States and Puerto Rico.