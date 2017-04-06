Lessons so fun you kids won’t know they’re learning: Science experiments your kids can try at home

MILWAUKEE -- It's only a matter of time before kids are on spring break! And you can keep them learning while they're out of school with some science experiments that just happen to be tons of fun!
Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify of Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some lessons on liquids and solids.
MYSTERY QUICKSAND
Kids will need:
- Cornstarch
- Bowl
- Water Spoon
- Newspaper or paper towel
ACID ATTACK
Kids will need:
- Newspaper
- Spoon
- Two small bowls
- Rolaids, Tums or other antacid
- Lemon juice or vinegar
Funky Foam
Kids will need:
- Lemon juice (or vinegar)
- Liquid Dish Soap
- Baking Soda
- Spoon
- Tall Drinking Glass
- Tray