Lessons so fun you kids won’t know they’re learning: Science experiments your kids can try at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's only a matter of time before kids are on spring break! And you can keep them learning while they're out of school with some science experiments that just happen to be tons of fun!

Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify of Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some lessons on liquids and solids.

MYSTERY QUICKSAND

Kids will need:

Cornstarch

Bowl

Water Spoon

Newspaper or paper towel

ACID ATTACK

Kids will need:

Newspaper

Spoon

Two small bowls

Rolaids, Tums or other antacid

Lemon juice or vinegar

Funky Foam

Kids will need: