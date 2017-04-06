LIVE VIDEO: Senate will proceed to a roll call vote on the motion to invoke cloture on Gorsuch nomination
Wind ADVISORY for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties until 4pm

Man arrested for DUI while wearing ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ t-shirt

Posted 9:41 am, April 6, 2017, by

NEWVILLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man for driving under the influence - while wearing a -Drunk Lives Matter' t-shirt.

On March 19th at approximately 12:15 a.m., police observed a green Ford pickup truck commit multiple traffic violations.

After officers stopped the truck, the driver was identified as 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III was determined that Gutshall was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for a blood draw, according to WPMT.

Gutshall's BAC came back with a .217% reading, leading to his charges of DUI of the Highest Rate, driving under DUI suspension and multiple traffic violations.