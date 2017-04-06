Missouri trooper, ordered to lead security after shooting of Michael Brown speaks in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Missouri state trooper on Thursday, April 6th spoke in Milwaukee — telling the story of the event he calls the most challenging of his career.

He was ordered to lead security during protests in Ferguson following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown.

Captain Ron Johnson spoke at the Harley-Davidson Museum — the guest speaker at a presentation on diversity and inclusion.

Johnson was in charge of keeping the calm after protesters took to the streets following the shooting.

He talked about leadership in times of crisis.

“My vision was in a tunnel and I say to myself ‘how are we going to put out this fire?’ And I don’t say that from a standpoint of being a fireman. How are we going to put out this fire in our community?” Johnson said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed April 6th “Diversity and Inclusion Day.”

Executives from Oshkosh Corporation, Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation and more also spoke.