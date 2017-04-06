OUCH! Brewers Broxton leaves game after being hit by pitch

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton left Thursday’s game after being struck in the helmet with a 92 mph fastball from Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela in the second inning.

The ball struck a protective flap on Broxton’s helmet as he batted with one out and the bases empty. The force of the pitch appeared to push the helmet flap into Broxton’s nose. He briefly was sprawled out in the right-handed batter’s box before getting to his feet with assistance from a trainer. Broxton held a towel to his face as he left the field.

Keon Broxton just took one to the face and has left the game. Seems to have a bloody nose. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/wcGZTDbaaT — Yants (@YancyEaton) April 6, 2017

Kirk Nieuwenhuis pinch-ran for Broxton and remained in the lineup.

There was no immediate word on the extent of Broxton’s injury.