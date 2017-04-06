× Protester’s Pepsi gift to mayor doesn’t go down smoothly

Turns out Pepsi isn’t a panacea for everything.

Taking a page out of Kendall Jenner’s book, a protester approached the mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday night, hand in pocket, before eventually pulling out a can of Pepsi.

The move came the same day that Pepsi pulled a controversial ad in which Jenner ditches a photo shoot to join a street protest and then gives a Pepsi to a police officer.

“Woah, woah, woah, not a good move, not a good move,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said as the man stood up during a City Council meeting and approached the bench where Wheeler and other officials sat.

The man was quickly approached by security and ushered out of the meeting.

The man, who identified himself as Carlos Enrique, formerly of Boston, was speaking during a debate on a proposal to amend some of the city’s parking codes.

Portland’s somewhat shaken mayor said afterward, “Please, folks, do not do that. For your own safety do not do that, OK?” before quipping, “If this were the Boston City Council, that would have ended differently.”

Pepsi yanked the Jenner ad after some critics said it was appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement and using social justice to sell soda.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” the company said in a statement.