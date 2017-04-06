Second of 2 charged in drug investigation while they were students in Menomonee Falls pleads guilty

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The second of two men charged in connection with a drug investigation when they were Menomonee Falls High School students has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

18-year-old Kameron Walker on Thursday, April 6th pleaded guilty to one count of manufacture/deliver THC, less than 200 grams. He will be sentenced on June 29th.

The other man charged in this case, 19-year-old Myles Luckett, pleaded guilty to three charges in January: theft of movable property, less than $2,500, and two counts of possession of THC. He was sentenced to serve 18 months probation, and 20 days conditional jail time with Huber release.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 12th, 2016 a detective was contacted by a confidential informant (CI), who indicated they could purchase a half-ounce of marijuana for $165 from an individual identified as Myles Luckett.

The complaint indicates that at approximately 3:51 p.m., the informant exchanged money for marijuana inside Luckett’s vehicle at Oakwood Park.

On April 24th, the detective again had contact with the confidential informant, who indicated they could purchase one ounce of marijuana from Luckett for $330. The deal was to take place on April 25th at Oakwood Park.

At approximately 5:16 p.m. on April 25th, the detective observed Luckett and Walker arrive at the park.

During this transaction, the complaint indicates, “The Cl made contact with Luckett at the front passenger window, and over the live wire, the detective heard the CI ask Luckett where the other half of the suspected marijuana was, as Luckett explained to the Cl that there were two halves. The Cl indicated that he/she wanted to see the other half, and Luckett then grabbed the $330 from the Cl and stated, ‘I need to take this.’ The Cl then struggled to grab the small plastic bag containing the green leafy material from Luckett and was able to grab one bag. Walker then drove out of the park with Luckett as a passenger.”

On May 4th, the detective reported to the Village of Menomonee Falls High School, where Walker and Luckett were students.

The complaint indicates, “Walker’s vehicle that was observed during the April 25th, 2016 deal was in a parking lot of the school, as was Luckett’s. Walker was subsequently taken into custody and admitted that the vehicle in the parking lot was his. Luckett was also taken into custody and admitted that the vehicle in the parking lot that was driven to the deal on April 12th, 2016, was his as well.”