This Muskego landmark recently got a new rustic makeover not only in it’s decor, but on its menu

MILWAUKEE -- It's a restaurant that's been in the same family for three generations -- but that doesn't mean Bass Bay Brewhouse hasn't undergone any changes. In fact, the Muskego landmark recently got a new rustic makeover not only in it's decor, but on its menu, too.
Brian Kramp gives you a taste of their supper club-style fish fry.
About Bass Bay Brewhouse (website)
It all started in 1958, when Audrey and Marty Oschmann opened the Aud-Mar -a 3,000 sq ft restaurant/bar with a beach out front – a very popular summer spot, to say the least, originally set on over 26 acres .
After Marty's passing in '76, Steve and Laurie Oschmann wanted to bring that dream back to life and carry on the much-beloved family business, re-opening the venue as The Aud–Mar Supper Club. Adding and improving to the venue over the next 8 years, the building grew to 16,000 sq ft with 12,000 sq ft of restaurant and banquet facility on 3.25 acres of beautiful Bass Bay lakefront property, on Big Muskego Lake.