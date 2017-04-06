This Muskego landmark recently got a new rustic makeover not only in it’s decor, but on its menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a restaurant that's been in the same family for three generations -- but that doesn't mean Bass Bay Brewhouse hasn't undergone any changes. In fact, the Muskego landmark recently got a new rustic makeover not only in it's decor, but on its menu, too.

Brian Kramp gives you a taste of their supper club-style fish fry.

About Bass Bay Brewhouse (website)