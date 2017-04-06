TMZ: Legendary comic Don Rickles has died at age 90

TMZ reports that Don Rickles, one of the most legendary, iconic and influential comedians in history, has died. Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles.  His wife Barbara was by his side.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Don Rickles speaks onstage at Spike TV’s ‘Don Rickles: One Night Only’ on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Rickles rose to fame in the 60 … he got a huge boost by making regular appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Dean Martin Show.”

Rickles got Frank Sinatra’s attention in Miami Beach when he performed a comedy routine, and the 2 regularly worked together throughout the years.

Rickles was the best “insult comic” ever, and was a master at roasting celebs at The Friar’s Club.

Rickles  had his own TV show, “The Don Rickles Show” in the late 60’s on ABC. He also was a regular on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Addams Family” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

Rickles was 90.