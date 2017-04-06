MILWAUKEE -- Pepsi is pulling a controversial commercial starring Kendall Jenner. And reality TV start Mama June -- now skinny! Brad Appleton with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
TMZ: Pepsi is pulling its controversial commercial starring Kendall Jenner
“We missed the mark:” Pepsi says it’s pulling widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad sparks backlash, Pepsi says “we think it’s an important message”
