× Traffic Alert: 2 left lanes closed on I-41/43/894 WB at 76th Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE — The two left lanes are closed on I-41/43/894 westbound at 76th Street because of a traffic incident.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.